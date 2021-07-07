Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX)

Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 256 ($3.34) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARIX. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arix Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 256 ($3.34) price target on shares of Arix Bioscience in a report on Tuesday.

LON:ARIX remained flat at $GBX 178 ($2.33) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 68,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,879. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 181.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £233.74 million and a PE ratio of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 78.63 and a quick ratio of 78.01. Arix Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 234 ($3.06).

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

