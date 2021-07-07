PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives $19.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PMT shares. TheStreet raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 696.30%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $28,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,551.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,152.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 592,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 545,598 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 503,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 82,737 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14,430.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 37,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

