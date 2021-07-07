Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) is Perry Creek Capital LP’s 6th Largest Position

Perry Creek Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 41.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 988,944 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,776 shares during the period. Performance Food Group makes up about 8.7% of Perry Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Perry Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $56,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 310.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $46.50. 24,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.81.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

