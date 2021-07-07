Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) traded up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.56. 12,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 5,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Pgs Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Pgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.68. The firm has a market cap of $221.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 3.85.

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter. Pgs Asa had a negative return on equity of 27.04% and a negative net margin of 44.35%.

Pgs Asa Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGSVY)

PGS ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine geophysical company primarily in Norway. The company provides a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It also operates in Angola, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Egypt, other African countries, the United Kingdom, Guyana, Canada, the Middle East, the Americas, and internationally.

