Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Downgraded to Underweight at Barclays

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of PAHC opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. Phibro Animal Health has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.53.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 51.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Phibro Animal Health
Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.
See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.