Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Downgraded to Underweight at Barclays

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of PAHC opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. Phibro Animal Health has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.53.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 51.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

