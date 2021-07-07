Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Gap Down to $28.78

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.78, but opened at $26.78. Phibro Animal Health shares last traded at $26.78, with a volume of 721 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.53.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,652,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,116,000 after acquiring an additional 114,728 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2,899.2% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,439,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,600 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,096,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,765,000 after acquiring an additional 146,662 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 266.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 871,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,268,000 after acquiring an additional 633,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 700,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after acquiring an additional 71,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.