Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481,809 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 3.44% of Phreesia worth $80,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Phreesia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Phreesia by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Phreesia by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Phreesia by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Phreesia by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $65.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 1.20. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $81.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $107,788.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 32,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,936,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,593,991 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

