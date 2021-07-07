Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $3 Million in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,247,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,418,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Goal Acquisitions alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 19,014 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $195,844.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,861 shares of company stock worth $1,845,377.

Goal Acquisitions stock opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93.

Goal Acquisitions Company Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Goal Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goal Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.