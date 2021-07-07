Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 149,999 Shares of Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its position in Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 249,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,999 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.72% of Yucaipa Acquisition worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,114,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $134,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $15,240,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $666,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YAC opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.84. Yucaipa Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

