Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at $1,050,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at $2,980,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at $748,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at $5,116,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at $994,000.

Get Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPKBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.