PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.
Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $13.25.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile
