PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $13.25.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

