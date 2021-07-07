Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 27,021 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 152.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,791 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,021 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,598,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,465,613,000 after purchasing an additional 324,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,029,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,916,000 after purchasing an additional 531,876 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,084,000 after purchasing an additional 384,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,230,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $138.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.98. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.24 and a 52 week high of $149.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.62.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $7,373,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $117,075,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 248,215 shares in the company, valued at $35,991,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,278 shares of company stock worth $27,858,016 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

