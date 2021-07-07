Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $5.17 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 97.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,563 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.23.

NYSE LHX opened at $219.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.58. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $224.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,111 shares of company stock valued at $48,675,260 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

