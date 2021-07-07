Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 27,021 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 152.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,791 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,021 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 18,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,331 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $138.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.24 and a 52 week high of $149.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.98.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $133,970.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,205.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $6,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $103,277,670.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,278 shares of company stock worth $27,858,016 over the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.62.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

