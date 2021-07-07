Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 17,865.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,151 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $326.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $242.73 and a 1-year high of $387.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.96.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABMD. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.25.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

