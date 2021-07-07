Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 41,635 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,635 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPG. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.69.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $127.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.73. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $136.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.47%.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

