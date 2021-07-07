Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,033 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Moody’s by 46.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,835,000 after acquiring an additional 143,687 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 13.2% in the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCO. Argus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.67.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $476,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,585 shares of company stock worth $3,166,354 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCO opened at $370.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $341.08. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $370.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

