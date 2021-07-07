Pivotal Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PVTTF) vs. Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Financial Analysis

Pivotal Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PVTTF) and Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Pivotal Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Pivotal Therapeutics and Aclaris Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aclaris Therapeutics $6.48 million 135.74 -$51.01 million ($1.20) -14.07

Pivotal Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aclaris Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Pivotal Therapeutics and Aclaris Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Aclaris Therapeutics -936.71% -107.60% -66.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of Aclaris Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Aclaris Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pivotal Therapeutics and Aclaris Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pivotal Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Aclaris Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Pivotal Therapeutics has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aclaris Therapeutics has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Pivotal Therapeutics Company Profile

Pivotal Therapeutics Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and overall health. Its lead product, VASCAZEN, is a prescription only medical food formulated for clinical dietary management of cardiovascular disease in patients with documented coronary heart disease and who are deficient in blood Omega-3 fatty acids, eicosapentaenoic acid, and docosahexanenoic acid levels. The company also offers OMAZEN for the maintenance of good health through elevating Omega-3 fatty acid levels. In addition, the company develops Benefishial product line for overall health, cardiovascular health, prenatal health, toddler's health, child's health, and pet's health. Further, it is developing PVT-100 indicated for the stabilization of vulnerable plaque in patients undergoing carotid endarterectomy. Pivotal Therapeutics Inc. sells VASCAZEN in the United States and OMAZEN in Canada. The company is headquartered in Woodbridge, Canada.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound, which is being developed as a treatment for moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is being developed as a treatment for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound, which is being developed as a treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease. It also provides contract research services. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.