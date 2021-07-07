Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Downgraded to Hold at Renaissance Capital

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Renaissance Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUKOY opened at $91.73 on Wednesday. Pjsc Lukoil has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $94.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.87. The stock has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pjsc Lukoil by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 37,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 83,934 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 300,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,528,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 155,830 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,620,000 after buying an additional 22,913 shares in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services.

