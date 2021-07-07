Playtech (LON:PTEC) Given New GBX 446 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Playtech (LON:PTEC) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 441 ($5.76) to GBX 446 ($5.83) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Playtech in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Playtech in a research note on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Playtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Playtech presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 503.20 ($6.57).

Shares of Playtech stock traded down GBX 14.20 ($0.19) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 431 ($5.63). 772,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,519. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52. Playtech has a 1-year low of GBX 282.50 ($3.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 518.80 ($6.78). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 457.59. The company has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

