Playtech (LON:PTEC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 455 ($5.94). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 445.20 ($5.82), with a volume of 648,563 shares trading hands.

PTEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Playtech in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Playtech in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Playtech alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 457.59. The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.19.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.