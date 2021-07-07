PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Down 3.9%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.75 and last traded at $34.77. 3,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,148,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.19.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLBY. Craig Hallum upped their target price on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLBY Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PLBY Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.50 million. Analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $7,152,284.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,627 shares of company stock valued at $16,072,453.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at $19,590,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at $15,952,000. ADW Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at $17,631,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at $6,608,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at $2,911,000. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

