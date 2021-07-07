PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Down 3.9%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.75 and last traded at $34.77. 3,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,148,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.19.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PLBY. Craig Hallum upped their target price on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLBY Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PLBY Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
In related news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $7,152,284.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,627 shares of company stock valued at $16,072,453.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at $19,590,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at $15,952,000. ADW Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at $17,631,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at $6,608,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at $2,911,000. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.
PLBY Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLBY)
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
