Polis (POLIS) Trading 22.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 27.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One Polis coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular exchanges. Polis has a market capitalization of $992,162.00 and $1,952.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001191 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008167 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $498.30 or 0.01428250 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00013197 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

