PolkaWar (PWAR) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $28,652.00

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded flat against the US dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for $0.0535 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $320,816.37 and $28,652.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00047880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00134440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00167121 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,220.64 or 1.00286259 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.86 or 0.00949085 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

