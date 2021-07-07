Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

POR opened at $46.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.71. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.55%.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at $254,484.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $74,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 21.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 24.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

