Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) COO John Michael Mcdonald Sells 4,936 Shares

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $216,986.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,700.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.73. 662,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,745. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.38. Poshmark, Inc. has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $104.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.51.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POSH. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth about $357,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth about $5,559,000. SherpaCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth about $1,484,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.