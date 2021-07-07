Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

Separately, Northland Securities cut their price target on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $83.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.42. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $50.34 and a 52 week high of $99.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $173.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1,453.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,927,000 after purchasing an additional 171,402 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

