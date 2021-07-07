PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRAH. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH remained flat at $$165.21 during midday trading on Wednesday. 57 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,472. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. PRA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $175.95.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 17,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $2,865,947.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,867 shares in the company, valued at $5,970,779.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Colin Shannon sold 442,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total transaction of $74,632,591.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,284,926.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 619,396 shares of company stock worth $104,412,847. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,251,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

