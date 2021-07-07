Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,479,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,141 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.97% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $153,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,392,000 after buying an additional 2,255,681 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,381,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,888,000 after buying an additional 337,837 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 976,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,062,000 after buying an additional 126,368 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 873,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,463,000 after buying an additional 325,677 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after buying an additional 62,663 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.68. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

