Primas Price Tops $0.0229 (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Primas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. Primas has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $3.79 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Primas has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.23 or 0.00405190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008059 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000641 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The official website for Primas is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.