Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $82.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $57.00.

PFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $61.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 682.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,112,000 after buying an additional 3,781,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $155,678,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $44,970,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 424.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 832,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,889,000 after purchasing an additional 673,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1,398.4% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,987,000 after purchasing an additional 591,262 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

