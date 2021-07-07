Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.
Shares of PGZ stock opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
