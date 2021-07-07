Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of PGZ stock opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

