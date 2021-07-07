Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.98 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,302,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,393,783,000 after buying an additional 1,958,409 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 18,481.8% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,225,000 after buying an additional 1,382,439 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,086,000 after buying an additional 1,202,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 59.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,755,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,311,000 after buying an additional 1,030,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of SO opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $66.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at $957,791.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $157,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,113.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,925 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,146 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

