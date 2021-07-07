Profund Advisors LLC Has $4.37 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 599.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $626,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,263 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,300,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,253,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $177,954,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,121,146,000 after purchasing an additional 327,239 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.75.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total transaction of $3,108,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,396 shares of company stock valued at $16,521,757. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $604.67 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.63 and a 12 month high of $647.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $593.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 105.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

