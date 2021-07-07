Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 10,769 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,769 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geier Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $85.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $691,828.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,704.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,502 shares of company stock worth $2,334,826. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

