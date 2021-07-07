Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,858 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Snap by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 174,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Snap by 522.7% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 60,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 50,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $69.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.11 billion, a PE ratio of -107.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.74. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $56,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,056,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,981,866.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $927,810.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,781,849 shares in the company, valued at $110,635,004.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,995,814 shares of company stock worth $246,878,968.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, March 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

