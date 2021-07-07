Profund Advisors LLC Sells 4,163 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,465,087,000 after buying an additional 1,702,074 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,817,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth approximately $114,962,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,762,000 after buying an additional 225,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 12,903.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 221,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,399,000 after buying an additional 219,753 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $198.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $251.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.78.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total transaction of $2,710,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,035,631 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

