Profund Advisors LLC Sells 683 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,727 shares of company stock worth $19,453,172 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

Shares of NKE opened at $159.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.18. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $160.44. The company has a market capitalization of $252.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.