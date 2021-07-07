ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.01. ProPetro reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ProPetro.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PUMP stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.90. 1,351,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,480. The company has a market capitalization of $911.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 3.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $343,470.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,061.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ProPetro by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,746,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,197,000 after buying an additional 754,132 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProPetro by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ProPetro by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 23,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at $2,598,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProPetro (PUMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.