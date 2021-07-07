ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Short Interest Update

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the May 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
PRQR stock opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $314.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46.
ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 28.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,424,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,310 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,312,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,896,000 after purchasing an additional 21,472 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $13,998,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $12,464,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $10,059,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.
About ProQR Therapeutics
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.
