ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Short Interest Update

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the May 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

PRQR stock opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $314.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 28.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,424,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,310 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,312,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,896,000 after purchasing an additional 21,472 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $13,998,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $12,464,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $10,059,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

