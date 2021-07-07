Provident Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on July 7th (OTCMKTS:PAQCU)

Provident Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:PAQCU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 7th. Provident Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of PAQCU stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Provident Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $634,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,862,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,177,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,269,000.

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

