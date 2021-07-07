Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,246,000 after acquiring an additional 115,094 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,630,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,318,000 after acquiring an additional 83,158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,128,000 after acquiring an additional 85,606 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,696,000 after acquiring an additional 22,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 952,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,552,000 after acquiring an additional 40,029 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASH. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.82.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $86.01 on Wednesday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

