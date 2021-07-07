Prudential Financial Inc. Has $723,000 Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,861,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on EQNR. BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.63. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $23.36. The company has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.95, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.93%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.