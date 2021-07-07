Prudential Financial Inc. Has $866,000 Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total value of $114,284.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $165.71 on Wednesday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.06.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $308.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

