Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 9.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 8.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 204,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 641.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 491,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,829,000 after purchasing an additional 424,833 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $147,689,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 44.0% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 73,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.05. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.27 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.