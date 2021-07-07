Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $768,000 in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,979 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. 32.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forestar Group stock opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 2.01.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $287.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

