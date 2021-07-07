Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 104,270 Shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 104,270 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.31% of The Cato worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CATO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Cato by 1,133.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 130,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 119,900 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Cato in the 1st quarter valued at $1,104,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cato by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,342,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,113,000 after acquiring an additional 84,187 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of The Cato in the 1st quarter valued at $950,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Cato by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 66,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Cato from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

NYSE CATO opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.04 million, a P/E ratio of 107.07 and a beta of 0.94. The Cato Co. has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.41.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 2.86%.

About The Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

