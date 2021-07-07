Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 178,684 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 80.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 178,684 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRX. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRX opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.72.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,095.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock worth $1,174,400 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

