Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 1,877 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $10,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX stock opened at $412.61 on Wednesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $402.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.90.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.