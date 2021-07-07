Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 27,494 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,494 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $8,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 65.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth about $120,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUZ opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.14.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 2.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 44.60%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

